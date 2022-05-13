US Markets
HG Vora offers to buy Ryder System for $4.4 billion

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC said on Friday it offered to acquire Ryder System Inc for $4.4 billion, sending the truck fleet operator's shares up 17%.

May 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC said on Friday it offered to acquire Ryder System Inc R.N for $4.4 billion, sending the truck fleet operator's shares up 17%.

HG Vora owns 9.9% of Ryder and proposed to pay $86 a share for the rest, representing a premium of 20.3% to the stock's Thursday close.

Ryder said its board would review the proposal to determine the best course of action.

The offer comes at a time of increased demand for delivery and freight services as the pandemic drives a boom in e-commerce that has led to a shortage of drivers.

Ryder Systems is a transportation technology company that makes solutions for truck fleets and also leases out and maintains trucks.

HG Vora said in a filing it has acquired Ryder System's common stock as it believes the shares are "undervalued".

