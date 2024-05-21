News & Insights

H&G Shareholder Reduces Voting Power

May 21, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has witnessed a significant change in its shareholder structure as Fayrstede Pty Ltd, a substantial holder, reduced its voting power from 14.1% to 6.8% through the sale of 1,401,187 shares for $1,401,187. This transaction, which occurred on-market on May 17, 2024, has altered Fayrstede’s relevant interest in the company, now holding 1,712,562 shares.

