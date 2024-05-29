News & Insights

HG Semiconductor Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HG Semiconductor Limited (HK:6908) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting of HG Semiconductor Limited, all resolutions presented were approved by overwhelming majority votes, with the reappointment of directors, authorization for share dealings, and the reappointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditors being notably passed. The company’s shareholders showed strong support for the proposed actions, with each resolution receiving at least 98.87% approval, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s management and future plans.

