Hg Saturn Team, Its Investors Agree To Further Investment In Visma

(RTTNews) - Hg, the Manager of HgCapital Trust plc, announced that the Hg Saturn team and its investors have agreed to a further investment in Visma, a provider of business-critical software to private and public enterprises in the Nordic, Benelux and Baltic regions. Hg will put forward the majority of the new invested capital in a transaction valuing the business at an enterprise value of $12.2 billion. The Hg Saturn 2 Fund will purchase the stake from private equity firm Montagu and other investors including Hg's Genesis 7 Fund.

HgCapital Trust plc will invest approximately 17.1 million pounds in Visma, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside HgCapital Trust plc through the Hg Saturn 2 Fund.

Hg led the original delisting of Visma from the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2006. Following completion of the deal, Hg will continue to own a majority (approximately 54%) stake in Visma, with co-investors GIC, ICG, CPPIB, Warburg Pincus, TPG, General Atlantic and management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.