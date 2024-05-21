H&G High Conviction Ltd. Stakeholder Sells Shares

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

Jennifer Ann Hershon has ceased to be a substantial holder in H&G High Conviction Ltd., selling 607,447 voting securities on the market for $607,447. The transaction took place on May 17, 2024, marking a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure. No new associates were reported in relation to the sale.

