H&G High Conviction Ltd. Stakeholder Sells Shares

May 21, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

Jennifer Ann Hershon has ceased to be a substantial holder in H&G High Conviction Ltd., selling 607,447 voting securities on the market for $607,447. The transaction took place on May 17, 2024, marking a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure. No new associates were reported in relation to the sale.

