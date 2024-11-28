H&G High Conviction Ltd. Updates Share Buy-Back Program

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has updated its buy-back program, announcing a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 7,457 shares repurchased on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back activity highlights the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

