H&G High Conviction Ltd. Updates Share Buy-Back Program

November 28, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has updated its buy-back program, announcing a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 7,457 shares repurchased on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back activity highlights the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

