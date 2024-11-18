News & Insights

H&G High Conviction Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 17,388 ordinary shares as of November 19, 2024. This initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors are keenly observing these buy-back activities as they signal the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth potential.

