H&G High Conviction Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 07, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 21,095 ordinary shares on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize capital and enhance shareholder value, reflecting a significant commitment to its market positioning.

