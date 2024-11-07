H&G High Conviction Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 21,095 ordinary shares on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize capital and enhance shareholder value, reflecting a significant commitment to its market positioning.

