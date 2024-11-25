H&G High Conviction Ltd. Continues Active Share Buy-Back

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has updated its daily buy-back notification, revealing that it repurchased 18,064 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back strategy has seen the company cumulatively buy back a total of 565,374 shares. Investors watching H&G’s market maneuvers may find this repurchase activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its stock value.

