HG Capital Trust: Hg Fund Buys Cloud-based HR Software Firm P&I From Permira

(RTTNews) - Hg, the Manager of HgCapital Trust plc (HGT.L), announced Monday that Hg Saturn 1 Fund is acquiring Personal & Informatik AG or P&I, a German provider of cloud-based HR software, from funds advised by private equity firm Permira for an enterprise value of 2 billion euros.

Permira funds remain invested in P&I with a substantial minority stake. The deal will represent the 4th investment from the Hg Saturn 1 Fund, which had its first close in early 2018 and focuses on software businesses with enterprise values of more than 1 billion pounds. Hg managed funds will become the majority shareholder in the business.

HgCapital Trust said it will invest approximately 37.7 million pounds in P&I, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside the Company through the Hg Saturn 1 Fund.

