Hg Announces Sale Of Transporeon To Trimble - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hg, a software and services investor, announced the sale of Transporeon, a cloud-based transportation management software platform, to Trimble. The deal values the business at an enterprise value of 1.88 billion euros.

Transporeon provides a cloud-based logistics and transport management platform, solving 360-degree freight problems by enabling automation, real-time insights and collaboration. The platform works across all geographies and all modes of transportation. Headquartered in Ulm, Germany, Transporeon has 18 offices around the globe with more than 1,400 employees across 27 countries.

