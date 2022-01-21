Hg Announces Additional Investment Into Lyniate

(RTTNews) - Hg, the Manager of HgCapital Trust plc, announced additional investment into Lyniate, a leader in healthcare data interoperability. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

The transaction will result in HGT investing about 8.1 million pounds in Lyniate, alongside other institutional clients of Hg.

The transaction represents an uplift on HGT's current investment in Lyniate of 7.5 million pounds (21%) or 1.7 pence per share over the carrying value of 35.4 million pounds in the Net Asset Value or "NAV" of HGT at 30 September 2021.

Based on the 30 September 2021 reported NAV, the pro-forma NAV of the Trust is expected to be 1.89 billion pounds or 416.2 pence per share.

