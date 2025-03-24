$HFFG stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HFFG stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,652,892 of trading volume.

$HFFG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HFFG:

$HFFG insiders have traded $HFFG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XI LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $32,392 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE CHANG (Chief Compliance Officer & GC) purchased 7,961 shares for an estimated $19,822

CINDY YAO (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,630

$HFFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $HFFG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

