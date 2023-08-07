HFCL (NSE:HFCL) Price Target Decreased by 8.20% to 114.24

The average one-year price target for HFCL (NSE:HFCL) has been revised to 114.24 / share. This is an decrease of 8.20% from the prior estimate of 124.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 to a high of 117.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.06% from the latest reported closing price of 63.80 / share.

HFCL Maintains 0.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in HFCL. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFCL is 0.02%, a decrease of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 50,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,798K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,222K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,955K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,488K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFCL by 6.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,198K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,927K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

