HF SLAIR ($DINO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.02 per share, missing estimates of -$0.92 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $6,500,000,000, beating estimates of $6,315,887,766 by $184,112,234.

HF SLAIR Insider Trading Activity

HF SLAIR insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATANAS H ATANASOV (EVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $509,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANKLIN MYERS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $193,775

R CRAIG KNOCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $180,745

TIMOTHY GO (CEO and President) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,922

HF SLAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of HF SLAIR stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

