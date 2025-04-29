HF SLAIR ($DINO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,854,869,057 and earnings of -$0.43 per share.

HF SLAIR Insider Trading Activity

HF SLAIR insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATANAS H ATANASOV (EVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $509,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANKLIN MYERS has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,089 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R CRAIG KNOCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $180,745

TIMOTHY GO (CEO and President) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,922

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ purchased 635 shares for an estimated $19,990

HF SLAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of HF SLAIR stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HF SLAIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DINO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DINO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $46.0 on 03/07/2025

