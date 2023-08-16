News & Insights

HF Sinclair to buy remaining stake in Holly Energy

August 16, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair DINO.N will acquire all the outstanding shares of smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy HEP.N that it does not already own in a cash and stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

HF Sinclair holds 47.16% of Holly Energy, as per Refinitiv data.

