HF Sinclair to buy remaining stake in Holly Energy

Aug 16 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair DINO.N will acquire all the outstanding shares of smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy HEP.N that it does not already own in a cash and stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

HF Sinclair holds 47.16% of Holly Energy, as per Refinitiv data.

