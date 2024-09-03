HF Sinclair Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.83, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.66%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of HF Sinclair by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $73.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $51.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $61.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $61.00 $75.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $56.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $61.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $61.00 $64.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $58.00 $65.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of HF Sinclair's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering HF Sinclair: A Closer Look

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

A Deep Dive into HF Sinclair's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HF Sinclair's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.16% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, HF Sinclair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

