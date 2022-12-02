US Markets
HF Sinclair sinks after forecasting higher capital spend for 2023

December 02, 2022 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of HF Sinclair Corp DINO.N fell over 6% on Friday after the U.S. refiner forecast capital expenditure of $940 million to $1.15 billion for fiscal 2023, including its transportation business Holly Energy Partners HEP.N.

The Dallas, Texas-based firm had forecast $740 million to $885 million for 2022.

"We think the 2023 budget will have a negative impact on the shares' near-term performance," Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng wrote in a note.

Shares fell to $57.38 in afternoon trading, their lowest level in six weeks and worst day in ten.

Turnarounds made up a bulk of HF Sinclair's expected costs for next year, at $530 million to $630 million.

"The higher turnaround expenses likely also imply lower-than-expected 2023 throughput volumes," Cheng wrote.

HF Sinclair was formed as a parent company after HollyFrontier Corp bought almost all of Sinclair Oil Corp's assets for $2.6 billion. The deal closed earlier this year.

Other refiners Phillips 66 PSX.N, Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, Valero Energy Corp VLO.N and PBF Energy Inc PBF.N were down 2%-6%.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.


