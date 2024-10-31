HF Sinclair reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 32c

Reports Q3 revenue $7.2B, consensus $6.83B. HF Sinclair’s (DINO) CEO, Tim Go, commented, “We are pleased with our financial and operational performance, supported by strong and consistent earnings in our Marketing, Midstream and Lubricants & Specialties business segments. We returned $222 million in cash to shareholders in the third quarter and today announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend. Looking forward, we remain committed to safe and reliable operations, and we believe the diversification of our businesses positions us to generate through-cycle cash flows and continued returns to our shareholders.”

