HF Sinclair reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 32c

October 31, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $7.2B, consensus $6.83B. HF Sinclair’s (DINO) CEO, Tim Go, commented, “We are pleased with our financial and operational performance, supported by strong and consistent earnings in our Marketing, Midstream and Lubricants & Specialties business segments. We returned $222 million in cash to shareholders in the third quarter and today announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend. Looking forward, we remain committed to safe and reliable operations, and we believe the diversification of our businesses positions us to generate through-cycle cash flows and continued returns to our shareholders.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

