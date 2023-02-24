HF Sinclair Q4 Profit Misses View, But Sales Top

(RTTNews) - HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to stockholders of $587.0 million or $2.92 per share, compared to a net loss of $39.5 million or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

HF Sinclair's CEO, Michael Jennings, said, "HF Sinclair reported strong fourth quarter and full year results, led by solid contributions from our Refining and Lubricants and Specialty Products segment."

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $597.8 million or $2.97 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $17.6 million or $0.11 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales and other revenues for the quarter grew to $8.98 billion from $5.62 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter.

HF Sinclair also announced that it declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share, an increase of $0.05 over its previous dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2023 to holders of record of common stock on March 7, 2023.

