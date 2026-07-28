HF Sinclair Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings as strong refining margins, higher throughput and improved performance across its business segments lifted results. The company also announced plans to separate its Lubricants and Specialties business into an independent public company over the next 12 to 18 months.

Net income attributable to HF Sinclair shareholders totaled $892 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30. Excluding special items that reduced net income by $68 million, adjusted net income was $960 million, or $5.31 per diluted share, compared with $322 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.5 billion from $665 million in the prior-year quarter. Acting Chief Financial Officer Vivek Garg said refining, renewables and lubricants each contributed to the increase.

Refining results supported by margins and throughput

Refining adjusted EBITDA reached $1 billion, up from $476 million in the second quarter of 2025. The company attributed the increase principally to strong refining margins and volumes in its Mid-Continent and West regions, supported by steady demand, tight supply and favorable crack spreads.

Crude oil charge averaged approximately 640,000 barrels per day during the quarter, above the company’s guidance range and up from 616,000 barrels per day a year earlier. President and COO Steven Ledbetter said the company benefited from operational reliability, improved optimization and moving products among its facilities rather than managing each refinery solely on a stand-alone basis.

Ledbetter said the company improved distillate production by 11,000 barrels per day year over year and generated more premium products. He said HF Sinclair’s realized crude costs were a drag during the quarter because of geopolitical volatility and changes in market backwardation, though stronger crack spreads offset that pressure.

For the third quarter, HF Sinclair expects refining crude oil runs of 590,000 to 620,000 barrels per day, reflecting a planned turnaround at its El Dorado refinery beginning in September. The company said its El Dorado vacuum furnace project remains on track for completion during the fall turnaround and is expected to improve reliability and product yields while allowing the facility to process up to an additional 10,000 barrels per day of heavy crude.

Chief Executive Officer Franklin Myers said disruptions to global refining capacity have tightened markets. He estimated that roughly 5 million to 7 million barrels per day of refining capacity has been offline compared with five months earlier and said HF Sinclair expects tighter refining markets into 2027. He also identified China’s crude purchasing and refined-product export behavior as a variable that could affect markets.

Lubricants business targeted for separation

HF Sinclair said it intends to pursue a tax-efficient capital-markets separation of its Lubricants and Specialties segment, creating a stand-alone publicly traded company. Myers said the company believes separating the business would provide each company with greater strategic focus, more tailored capital allocation, dedicated management and governance, and investment profiles that may appeal to different investor bases.

As part of the plan, HF Sinclair will retire its base-oil refining assets in Mississauga, Ontario. Myers said the location, size and scope of the assets no longer supported their long-term economics. The Lubricants and Specialties business will continue to obtain base oils through new commercial agreements with two global base-oil manufacturers, as well as through continued access to products from HF Sinclair’s Tulsa refinery.

Matt Joyce, senior vice president of Lubricants and Specialties, said the future business is intended to operate under a capital-light model. He said the new supply and distribution arrangements are expected to provide Group II and Group III products, while Tulsa will continue to supply Group I and specialty products.

Joyce said the segment has historically considered $300 million to $350 million of trailing-12-month EBITDA to be a general performance range and that management expects the independent organization to deliver results in that range. He added that leaving base-oil production is expected to materially reduce capital intensity and net working-capital needs, although the company has not yet quantified separation costs or the financial impact of retiring Mississauga.

During the quarter, Lubricants and Specialties adjusted EBITDA rose to $207 million from $55 million a year earlier, driven primarily by higher sales volumes and product prices. Joyce said approximately 20% of global base-oil supply for lubricants was offline, with the affected capacity primarily consisting of Group III base oils.

Marketing, renewables and capital returns

Marketing EBITDA increased to $28 million from $25 million a year earlier. Total branded fuel sales volumes reached 387 million gallons, compared with 337 million gallons in the prior-year period. HF Sinclair added 63 branded sites in the quarter and has more than 100 sites in its branding pipeline that are expected to come online over the next six to 12 months. The company continues to target annual branded-site growth of about 10%.

Renewables adjusted EBITDA was $123 million, excluding a $30 million lower-of-cost-or-market inventory valuation charge and a $47 million asset impairment, compared with a $2 million loss a year earlier. Garg cited higher Renewable Identification Number prices, greater Producer’s Tax Credit benefits and increased volumes. Sales volumes rose to 60 million gallons from 55 million gallons.

Midstream adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at $112 million. HF Sinclair is advancing its Go-West initiative, a multi-phase project intended to move supply from the Rockies into western markets. The first phase is targeted to add approximately 35,000 barrels per day of capacity into Nevada in 2029, with a final investment decision expected this year. Ledbetter said later phases could potentially reach 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day.

HF Sinclair returned $265 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $89 million in regular dividends and $179 million of share repurchases. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, a 5% increase from the prior $0.50 per-share dividend.

At June 30, the company had approximately $4.26 billion of total liquidity, including $2.26 billion of cash and a $2 billion undrawn credit facility. Debt outstanding was $2.8 billion, with a net debt-to-capital ratio of 4%.

About HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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