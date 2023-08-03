News & Insights

Energy
DINO

HF Sinclair profit declines on lower refining margins

August 03, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Refiner HF Sinclair DINO.N on Thursday joined bigger rivals in reporting a fall in second-quarter profit as margins slipped from last year's peaks that were driven by supply shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Dallas, Texas-based company said net income attributable to stockholders fell to $507.7 million, or $2.62 per share, for the three months ended June 30, from $1.22 billion, or $5.43 per share, a year earlier.

