HF Sinclair profit declines on lower refining margins

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Refiner HF Sinclair DINO.N on Thursday joined bigger rivals in reporting a fall in second-quarter profit as margins slipped from last year's peaks that were driven by supply shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Dallas, Texas-based company said net income attributable to stockholders fell to $507.7 million, or $2.62 per share, for the three months ended June 30, from $1.22 billion, or $5.43 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.