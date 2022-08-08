HF Sinclair profit crushes estimates on robust fuel demand

Compares with estimates, adds more details

Aug 8 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair's DINO.N quarterly profit blew past Wall Street estimates on Monday, as the refiner reaped benefits of the surge in demand for fuel and refined products at a time when supplies are tight.

Global crude supplies were pressured after sanctions against Russia came at a time when fuel demand was soaring past pre-pandemic levels, helping refiners like Valero Energy VLO.N and Marathon Petroleum MPC.N beat market expectations last week.

HF Sinclair, formerly known as HollyFrontier, said refinery gross margins more than tripled to $36.36 per produced barrel in the reported quarter, while its throughput, or the amount of crude processed, fell marginally to 292,570 barrels per day.

The company said refining segment income before interest and income taxes soared to $1.56 billion in the quarter from $250.1 million, a year earlier.

Shares of the company were trading 2.5% higher at $47.5 in morning trade.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings, in a statement, attributed the company's strong performance to its refining, marketing, lubricants and midstream segments.

Strong product demand helped its Lubricants and Specialty Products segment post a profit of $135.1 million in the June quarter, more than double of what it earned in the year-ago quarter.

The refiner said second-quarter results also reflect special items including acquisition integration costs of $12.5 million and decommissioning charges of $0.5 million related to the Cheyenne Refinery conversion to renewable diesel production, which decreased total net income by $37.3 million.

Its adjusted net income rose to $1.26 billion, or $5.59 per share, from $143.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated the company to post a profit of $4.56 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.