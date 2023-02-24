HF Sinclair posts quarterly profit but fails to impress Wall Street

Compares with estimates, adds details on the results, shares

Feb 24 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair Corp DINO.N posted a quarterly profit on Friday compared with loss a year ago but failed to meet market expectations, sending its shares down nearly 2% in premarket trading.

Oil prices surged last year but have been extremely volatile in recent months amid supply fears caused by the Western sanctions on Russia and worries that the fight against inflation could weaken the global economy and affect energy demand.

U.S. refiners also suffered from extreme cold weather because of the winter storm Elliott in December, halting production at several sites.

Still, profits last year from turning oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel hit multi-decade highs as refineries ran at full throttle to meet rising demand as economies reopened after COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdowns.

HF Sinclair, formerly known as HollyFrontier, said its gross margin for the October-December quarter stood at $23.47 per produced barrel compared with $8.70 per barrel a year earlier.

The company's refinery throughput, or the amount of crude processed, rose 45.5% to 673,110 barrels per day, while utilization stood at 92.7% compared with 83.6% a year earlier.

Refiners, however, are dialing back operating runs in the current quarter ending March after sky-high utilization rates last year, and aim to operate at between 85% and 89% of capacity, according to company outlooks and analysts' estimates.

HF Sinclair said net income attributable to stockholders stood at $587 million, or $2.92 per share, in the fourth quarter compared with a loss of $39.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $2.97 per share, missing the analysts' average estimate of $3.60 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

