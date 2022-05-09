HF Sinclair posts profit on strong fuel demand

Adds background, gross margin

May 9 (Reuters) - Refiner HF Sinclair DINO.N reported a first-quarter adjusted profit on Monday compared to a year-ago loss, as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels.

Sanctions against world's leading oil supplier Russia imposed by Western allies following its invasion of Ukraine, have tightened global crude oil supplies while fuel demand has recovered from pandemic-driven lows.

This helped refiners such as Valero Energy VLO.N and Marathon Petroleum MPC.N top market expectations last week.

HF Sinclair, formerly known as HollyFrontier, said refinery gross margin for the first quarter stood at $12.69 per produced barrel, a 59% increase from a year earlier.

"As we head into summer driving season, refining fundamentals are very favorable due to strong gasoline and diesel demand, coupled with low product inventories", Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings said in a statement.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company's stockholders stood at $175.6 million, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with loss of $85.3 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

