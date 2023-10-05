HF Sinclair (FRA:HL80) Price Target Increased by 13.50% to 64.08

The average one-year price target for HF Sinclair (FRA:HL80) has been revised to 64.08 / share. This is an increase of 13.50% from the prior estimate of 56.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.33 to a high of 74.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.24% from the latest reported closing price of 49.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL80 is 0.24%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 162,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,584K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,496K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL80 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

TCTC Holdings holds 12,318K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL80 by 9.20% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,907K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL80 by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,870K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL80 by 11.09% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,781K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL80 by 0.66% over the last quarter.

