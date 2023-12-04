News & Insights

HF Sinclair expects lower capital spend in 2024

December 04, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HF Sinclair DINO.N forecast lower capital expenditure for 2024 on Monday, as it expects maintenance costs to fall next year.

The company forecast capital spending in 2024 to be $875 million, lower than its expected costs of $940 million-$1.15 billion for 2023.

Lower turnarounds and catalysts costs, pegged at $415 million, below the $530 million-$630 million it forecast for 2023, would lead the company's spending trim.

U.S. refiners had focused on maintenance activities this year after running at breakneck capacity in 2022 following supply shortages stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

HF Sinclair said the forecast includes expected spending from smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy Partners, which it fully acquired this year.

