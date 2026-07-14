Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is HF Sinclair (DINO). DINO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for DINO is its P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.61. DINO's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.76, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DINO has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that HF Sinclair is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DINO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.