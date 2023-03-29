HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $49.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 0.12% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

HF Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 85.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.71 billion, down 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.

DINO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.83 per share and revenue of $28.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.05% and -26.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.43, which means HF Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DINO has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

