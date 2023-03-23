HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $48.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 6.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.71 billion, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $28.2 billion, which would represent changes of -39.31% and -26.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% lower. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.79.

Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

