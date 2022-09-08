HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $52.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 5.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $4.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 231.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.47 billion, up 80.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.31 per share and revenue of $35.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +775.66% and +91.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HF Sinclair has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.33, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

