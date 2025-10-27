Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has HF Sinclair (DINO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HF Sinclair is one of 245 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 80.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DINO has returned about 55.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.4%. This shows that HF Sinclair is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL). The stock is up 7.2% year-to-date.

In Delek Logistics Partners, L.P.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, HF Sinclair belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, meaning that DINO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. falls under the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.4%.

HF Sinclair and Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

