HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $53.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company had gained 3.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $4.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 268.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.47 billion, up 80.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.26 per share and revenue of $35.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +838.16% and +91.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.09% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.66, which means HF Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



