HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $47.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company had lost 11.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.71 billion, down 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.96 per share and revenue of $28.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.17% and -26.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HF Sinclair is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.42, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

