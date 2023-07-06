HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $44.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 2.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, down 57.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.55 billion, down 32.38% from the year-ago period.

DINO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $31.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.32% and -18.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.5, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

