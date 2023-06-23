HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $42.50, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 0.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.55 billion, down 32.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.85 per share and revenue of $31.09 billion, which would represent changes of -46.71% and -18.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.35% higher. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.38, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.