HF Sinclair (DINO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.80, changing hands as high as $53.99 per share. HF Sinclair Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.19 per share, with $66.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.56.

