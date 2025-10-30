HF Sinclair (DINO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

HF Sinclair (DINO) reported $7.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.02 billion, representing a surprise of +3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

West Region - Average per produced barrel - Adjusted refinery gross margin : $20.38 per barrel versus $18.05 per barrel estimated by four analysts on average.

: $20.38 per barrel versus $18.05 per barrel estimated by four analysts on average. Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 281.04 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 275.08 millions of barrels of oil.

: 281.04 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 275.08 millions of barrels of oil. Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Adjusted refinery gross margin : $17.5 per barrel compared to the $14.12 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17.5 per barrel compared to the $14.12 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts. Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Adjusted refinery gross margin : 19.16 $/bbl compared to the 16.42 $/bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19.16 $/bbl compared to the 16.42 $/bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 661.14 millions of barrels of oil versus 667.52 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 661.14 millions of barrels of oil versus 667.52 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 380.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 392.44 millions of barrels of oil.

: 380.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 392.44 millions of barrels of oil. Sales and other revenues- Lubricants & Specialties : $655 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $704.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

: $655 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $704.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. Sales and other revenues- Midstream : $160 million versus $165.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $160 million versus $165.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Sales and other revenues- Marketing : $898 million compared to the $893.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.

: $898 million compared to the $893.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year. Sales and other revenues- Refining : $6.44 billion versus $4.4 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $6.44 billion versus $4.4 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Sales and other revenues- Renewables : $277 million versus $170.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $277 million versus $170.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Sales and other revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: $-1.18 billion versus $-1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for HF Sinclair here>>>

Shares of HF Sinclair have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.