HF Sinclair (DINO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from HF Sinclair (DINO) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.91 per share, indicating a decline of 204.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.94 billion, representing a decrease of 9.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HF Sinclair metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products' at $603.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and other revenues- Refining' of $3.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -44.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and other revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations' will reach -$1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -193.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and other revenues- Renewables' to reach $185.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin' will reach $7.93. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $/ 16.95.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' will likely reach 225.32 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 289.47 millions of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin' reaching $4.83. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $/ 9.97.

Analysts expect 'Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin' to come in at $6.76. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.88 $/bbl in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' will reach 598.37 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 658.9 millions of barrels of oil per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' should come in at 373.04 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 369.43 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD)' should arrive at 605.53 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 664.39 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery operating expenses' stands at $8.90. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $/ 8.35 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of HF Sinclair have experienced a change of +4.6% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DINO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

