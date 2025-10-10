Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has HF Sinclair (DINO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

HF Sinclair is one of 245 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DINO has returned about 49.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.2%. As we can see, HF Sinclair is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY). The stock has returned 142.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 39.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, HF Sinclair is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.5% so far this year, so DINO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.1%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on HF Sinclair and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

