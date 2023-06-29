HF Sinclair (DINO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $44.47, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 5.94% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.55 billion, down 32.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.85 per share and revenue of $31.09 billion, which would represent changes of -46.71% and -18.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.67, which means HF Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DINO has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

