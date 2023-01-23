HF Sinclair (DINO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $57.83, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company had gained 11.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 3363.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.76 billion, up 38.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.56.

Investors should also note that DINO has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

