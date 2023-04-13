HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $46.37, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 2.7% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion, down 8.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $29.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.29% and -22.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.13% higher. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.22.

We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

