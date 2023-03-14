HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $47.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 15.22% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.75 per share and revenue of $28.2 billion, which would represent changes of -40.6% and -26.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.1% lower. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, HF Sinclair is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.23, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

