HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $56.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 13.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

HF Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.69, up 266.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.47 billion, up 80.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $35.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +831.58% and +91.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.61% higher. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.2.

We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Free Stock Analysis Report



