HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $53.13, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $4.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 231.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.47 billion, up 80.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.31 per share and revenue of $35.26 billion, which would represent changes of +775.66% and +91.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% higher. HF Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.31, which means HF Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.