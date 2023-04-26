HF Sinclair (DINO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $43.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 12.01% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.81 billion, down 8.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $31.17 billion, which would represent changes of -38.49% and -18.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.58% higher. HF Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.29, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

