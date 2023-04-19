HF Sinclair (DINO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $45.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 7.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.81 billion, down 8.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.89 per share and revenue of $29.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.65% and -22.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower within the past month. HF Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HF Sinclair currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.99.

We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

