HF Sinclair (DINO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $52.33, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 2.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 3363.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.62 billion, up 35.59% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HF Sinclair's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.77, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DINO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

